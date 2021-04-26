Pret A Manger Must Face Ex-Employee's Biometric Data Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Monday that Pret a Manger must face a former employee's proposed class action that alleges the international sandwich shop illegally collected, stored and used her fingerprints for timekeeping purposes. Kayla Quarles claims the chain violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act of Illinois that was enacted in 2008 by not informing her in writing about its biometric practices. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah wrote in his opinion and order that he accepts "the plaintiff's factual allegations as true and draw all reasonable inferences in her favor," though he noted that her individualized harm allegations are "razor...

