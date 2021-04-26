Huawei Cleared Over Info-Sharing With Fugitive CFO

Law360, New York (April 26, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge declined Monday to take any action against Huawei after prosecutors complained that the Chinese telecommunications giant was flouting a court order by publicly discussing sensitive documents and sharing discovery with fugitive Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. Prosecutors contend that Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has violated the terms of a protective order governing discovery in the case by improperly disclosing sensitive information using protected materials to aid Meng, who's fighting extradition to the U.S. Huawei is accused of deceiving banks and the U.S. government for years about its business dealings in Iran, as well as conspiring to...

