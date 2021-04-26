Judge Trims Suit Against ICE Over Deceptive Arrest Tactics

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed allegations of false imprisonment and negligence in a proposed class action accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of impersonating police to make arrests without judicial warrants, but left Fourth Amendment violation claims intact. In a 24-page order on the government's dismissal motion, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II agreed with the agency that Osny Sorto-Vasquez Kidd, a California resident and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient who filed the case last April, did not properly allege his false arrest or false imprisonment claims. The judge said ICE had an administrative warrant for...

