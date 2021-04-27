Baylor Must Produce Docs From Report In Title IX Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered Baylor University to turn over documents and work with an independent auditor to resolve a discovery dispute in a Title IX suit by women who claim the school failed to properly respond to sexual assault reports. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrew W. Austin chastised Baylor for the discovery delays, including missing numerous deadlines and failing to produce requested documents that have "dominated this case for years," and cost more time and money than he said was necessary. While Baylor's conduct does not warrant the more severe sanctions the women asked for...

