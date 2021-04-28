Biden Lays Down Clean Energy Marker In First 100 Days

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pivot toward clean energy and early steps to tackle climate change defined the first 100 days of his administration's domestic energy policy, though it remains to be seen how much of that early momentum translates into concrete legislative and regulatory action. Biden made climate change and clean energy development a key prong of his presidential campaign and his administration has hit the ground running, experts say. It started on Day 1 with moves to yank the Trump administration's approval of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and rejoin the Paris climate agreement. It's continued through Biden's pledge last week...

