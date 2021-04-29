Hedge Fund Seeks To Nix Kazakhstan Fraud Suit Over $506M

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund told a New York federal judge that Kazakhstan's lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure a fraudulent $506.7 million arbitral award should be tossed, saying the Central Asian country is trying to hold the fund liable under English law. Argentem Creek Partners and its founder and CEO, Daniel Chapman, told the judge in a letter Monday they are requesting a pre-motion conference to file a motion to dismiss against Kazakhstan and a motion to compel arbitration against the country's co-plaintiff, Outrider Management LLC. The case was transferred out of New York state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS