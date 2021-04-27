NLRB Rolls Back Contractor's Subpoena For Agency Docs

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has reversed part of an agency judge's decision to enforce an employer's subpoena for agency investigative documents, citing "well-established" case law and internal rules limiting pretrial discovery. A three-member panel said Monday that Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan "abused his discretion" by ordering the NLRB's acting general counsel to respond to a subpoena for the production of evidence by Logmet LLC in a case alleging it illegally changed workers' benefits without telling them. Board rules block parties from seeking agency records related to pretrial discovery, the panel said Monday. "It is well-established that pretrial discovery is...

