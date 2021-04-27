Qualcomm, InterDigital Back Avanci Patent Pool At 5th Circ.

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm and InterDigital have backed fellow owners of pooled standard-essential patents at the Fifth Circuit, contending that a German auto component supplier's antitrust suit against Nokia and other technology companies is really just a bid for leverage in their licensing negotiations. Qualcomm and InterDigital lodged separate amicus briefs with the Fifth Circuit on Monday, urging the appellate panel to uphold a lower court's tossing of the suit brought by Continental Automotive Systems Inc. Continental accuses Nokia, Sharp and others that provide licenses for standard-essential patents, or SEPs, through the licensing entity Avanci LLC of monopolization for allegedly refusing to provide licenses on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS