Robinhood's Bid To Toss Hacking Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she's unlikely to toss a lawsuit accusing the stock-trading platform Robinhood of failing to adequately protect users' accounts from hackers, despite Robinhood's arguments that there was no data breach and that users, not the brokerage, failed to secure their accounts. U.S. District Judge Susan Van Keulen said at the outset of a Zoom hearing that she thought the users had sufficiently alleged that a breach had occurred and that the Robinhood users, who lost funds when their accounts were hacked, needn't provide more detailed allegations to keep their claims alive. Judge Van Keulen compared the...

