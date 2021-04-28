Chevron Seeks $50M Award Confirmation Over Aussie Jetty

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Chevron notified a California federal court that it seeks confirmation of a $49.2 million award against an Australian contractor over a dispute regarding payment for work on a 1.3-mile long natural gas jetty off the Western Australia coast. CPB Contractors Pty. Ltd. sued multiple Chevron entities for $1.4 billion in unpaid bills related to the Chevron Gorgon Project, located on Barrow Island and one of the world's largest natural gas projects, but the suit was paused pending arbitration in Australia. The final award was issued on April 20, so Chevron on Monday filed its notice of resolution of arbitration, in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS