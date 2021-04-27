People's United Bank Will Pay $1.75M To Exit Jay Peak Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- People's United Bank NA will pay $1.75 million to end investor claims that the bank misappropriated their funds for the Jay Peak Ski Resort project in Vermont, the court-appointed receiver has told a Florida federal court. In a bid for approval of the settlement, receiver Michael I. Goldberg said that after attorney fees, the proposed class of investors would pull in nearly $1.2 million. "These funds will provide the receivership estate with much-needed liquidity in order to meet off-season difficulties facing the Jay Peak Resort and the Burke Mountain Hotel, all of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS