What NYC Climate Case Dismissal Means For Baltimore Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- On April 1, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the city of New York's climate change lawsuit, filed against a number of global oil companies, that sought climate change-related infrastructure damages. The issue resolved by the federal appellate court in City of New York v. BP PLC et al.[1] was whether municipalities could seek to hold multinational companies liable for damages caused by global greenhouse emissions under state common law. Given the nature of the harm, and the existence of a complex web of federal and international environmental laws regulating...

