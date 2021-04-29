Maxwell Judge Wants More Info In Scrap Over Legal Papers

Law360, New York (April 29, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge directed a jailhouse lawyer Thursday to determine if Ghislaine Maxwell's legal papers were taken or duplicated during a recent encounter with guards, after the sex crimes suspect's defense team alleged "intimidation and humiliation." The order by U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan came after the Second Circuit recently expressed concern about the 59-year-old's treatment while in custody but declined to disturb repeated rulings denying her bail. The circuit instead ordered Maxwell's counsel to bring concerns to Judge Nathan. Judge Nathan, who is handling the high-profile case scheduled for trial in July, directed a staff lawyer for Brooklyn's federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS