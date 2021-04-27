Insurer Wants Out Of Restaurant Co.'s Defense Of BIPA Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Citizens Insurance Co. doesn't want to touch a proposed Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act class action against a restaurant franchise company, telling an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that its policy exclusions bar coverage for the company's alleged collection of employee fingerprints to record work hours. The carrier asked the court to hold it had no obligation to defend or indemnify its policyholder, Francesca's Midwest Holdings Inc., in an underlying Biometric Information Privacy Act violation suit. Francesca holds a $2 million commercial general liability policy from Citizens, according to the suit. In January, Santiago Monarrez filed a proposed class action against Francesca...

