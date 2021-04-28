Montgomery McCracken Tells 2nd Circ. Malpractice Suit Is Old

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP told the Second Circuit that a lower court was right to toss a proposed class action over the firm's alleged mishandling of toxic tort allegations in a bankruptcy case, arguing the allegations were brought too late. The law firm said Tuesday that Stanley Waleski of Pennsylvania's proposed class allegations against the firm were a matter for federal courts to decide and that a lower court was right when it refused to remand the matter to state court. And it argued an examination of the statute of limitations also shows that the lower court was right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS