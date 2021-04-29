5 Key Details As Clock Ticks Down To Opioid MDL's 1st Trial

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- After years of sparring in multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis, Appalachian communities and deep-pocketed drug corporations will face off Monday in the MDL's first bellwether trial. Opening statements in the high-suspense showdown are set for Monday morning in West Virginia federal court — about 41 months after the creation of an MDL that local governments and pharmaceutical companies were urged to settle quickly because of the addiction epidemic's severity, to no avail. On one side will be Cabell County and its largest city, Huntington, which says it has become known as the "overdose capital of America." "After facing this crisis...

