Justices Torn Over State Land Rights In $1B Pipeline Row

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sharply questioned assertions that developers of the $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline can seize New Jersey-owned land for the project against the state's wishes, but they also acknowledged that siding with the Garden State could let it effectively veto a federally approved pipeline. PennEast, which has a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval in hand, wants the high court to overturn a Third Circuit ruling that eminent domain provisions in the Natural Gas Act don't trump New Jersey's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies. New Jersey argues the Third Circuit got it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS