HelloFresh Wants To Pay $14M To End TCPA Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A putative class asked a Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday to give final approval for a $14 million settlement in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit accusing meal kit delivery company HelloFresh of making telemarketing calls to recipients on the National Do Not Call Registry. Described as "the largest settlement in Massachusetts federal court history" for a TCPA suit, the deal's 29-page memorandum also asked U.S. District Judge William G. Young for class certification since the putative class were all former HelloFresh customers who claimed that they were bombarded with the company's "win back" telemarketing calls. According to the memorandum, settlement...

