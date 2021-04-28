Boeing Supplier's Ch. 11 Plan Cleared After Settlements

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Aerospace parts maker and Boeing supplier Impresa Holdings won approval for its Chapter 11 plan from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday after selling its holdings and settling with unsecured creditors and workers who brought wage claims. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon approved the plan — which incorporated settlements with the unsecured creditors committee and claimants in a class action wage-and-hour suit — after counsel for the California company said it had support from all of its creditor classes for the plan and had resolved all objections. Impresa, which makes parts, components and tooling for the aerospace...

