Cornell Workers Ask 2nd Circ. To Revive ERISA Class Action

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge never should have dismissed class action claims that Cornell University violated ERISA by mismanaging its retirement plan, a group of Cornell workers has argued in the Second Circuit, urging the appeals court to undo the decision and send the case back to district court. In an appellant brief filed Tuesday, the Cornell plan participants argued that former U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel made a number of errors when he sided with Cornell's summary judgment bid and tossed all but one claim of their class action in September 2019. The parties settled the remaining claim in...

