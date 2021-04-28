Alsup Slams $12M Atty Fee Bid In Facebook Deal

Law360, San Francisco (April 28, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told lawyers for a class that reached a nonmonetary settlement in a data breach case against Facebook to trim their $12 million request for attorney fees and expenses or he won't approve it. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Wednesday he was disturbed that class counsel farmed out work in the litigation accusing Facebook of negligently allowing a 2018 cyberattack. Judge Alsup said he had no idea that the three law firms he appointed as co-lead counsel had 14 other law firms continue to work on the litigation following class certification. "I feel like it's wasteful and...

