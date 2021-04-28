Former Brooklyn Carpenters Union Leader Convicted Of Fraud

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The former president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters' Brooklyn chapter has been found guilty of fraud and a pair of related charges stemming from his involvement in a bribery scheme, according to a federal New York jury's verdict Wednesday. Salvatore Tagliaferro, who was the president of UBC Local 926, was accused of accepting cash bribes from hundreds of prospective union members in exchange for securing their memberships, according to prosecutors. He's been convicted of honest services wire fraud, conversion of union assets and conspiracy. The jury returned its verdict after a week-long trial, according to a statement from the U.S....

