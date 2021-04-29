Six Flags Gets $800K Verdict Nixed In Security Beating Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate court has vacated an $800,000 verdict won by a man who accused Six Flags security guards of injuring him during a tussle, holding that the trial judge erroneously let the man's lawyers baselessly argue that the theme park "made surveillance footage disappear." Maryland Court of Special Appeals Judge Melanie Shaw Geter wrote in the three-judge panel's unanimous, unpublished opinion Thursday that allowing the man's counsel to make that statement was tantamount to permitting a new line of argument — that Six Flags had destroyed evidence — without any backing. "We hold the court abused its discretion by allowing counsel to...

