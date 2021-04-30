Bay Mills Indian Community Challenges Pipeline Approval

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Bay Mills Indian Community formally challenged a Michigan agency's approval for an Enbridge pipeline tunnel that runs through the community's lands and allegedly failed to have adequate tribal consultation, public participation or a cultural resource survey for certain project stages. The Bay Mills petition contesting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's tunnel approval is the latest of multiple challenges to Enbridge Energy's controversial 645-mile-long pipeline that runs from Wisconsin to the Canadian province of Ontario. The Michigan Administrative Procedures Act petition filed Monday by Bay Mills aims to revoke the EGLE permit — the first that Enbridge...

