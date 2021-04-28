Ex-NY Courts Worker Guilty of Threats To Kill AOC, Pelosi

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury found a former courts worker guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill Democratic lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced. Brendan Hunt, 37, was convicted of threatening to assault and kill members of Congress along with several related charges. Hunt, who used the alias "X-Ray Ultra" around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, made various social media posts threatening Democrats lawmakers, the government said in the announcement Wednesday. He faces up to 10 years in...

