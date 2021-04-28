Casey's Must Sell 6 Gas Outlets For FTC OK Of Bucky's Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday that convenience store group Casey's agreed to divest six fuel outlets in order to complete a $580 million plan to pick up rival gas station chain Bucky's and its fuel distributor owner. Under the terms of the agreement outlined in a proposed consent order, Casey's must divest three of its own outlets and three Bucky's outlets within 10 days of completing the transaction. The outlets are located in Nebraska and Iowa, and completion of the deal without the divestiture would violate the Federal Trade Act and the Clayton Act, the FTC said. "The acquisition would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS