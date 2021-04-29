Contractor Will Seek $1.8M In Botched Bridge Work Settlement

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A general contractor will try to recover more than $1.8 million from the insurance broker of an Oregon-based surveyor for allegedly botched work on a nearly $200 million Washington State Department of Transportation project, a federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman signed off Wednesday on a settlement put forward by Flatiron West Inc. and surveyor PTS Surveying Inc., in which the parties agreed that PTS does not have the financial resources to continue with the case and that the best course of action is for Flatiron West to seek relief from PTS' broker. The case was "upended,"...

