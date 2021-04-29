Xerox Spinoff, Investors To Mediate Securities Class Claims

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Xerox Corp. spinoff and its investors agreed to mediate proposed class claims that shareholders paid artificially inflated stock prices because the company hid issues with a vendor's performance and outdated information technology, according to an order filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andre M. Espinosa granted a joint motion by Conduent Inc., its executives and union pension funds serving as lead plaintiffs to administratively terminate the case pending mediation. In their motion, which was filed Wednesday, the parties said "judicial and party resources would best be served" if the complaint was administratively terminated through July 12...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS