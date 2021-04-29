Norwegian Air, Boeing Want Intervenors' Bid Delayed

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and The Boeing Co. are asking an Illinois federal court to hold off on deciding whether to allow six of Norwegian's sister firms to intervene in a $1 billion suit alleging Boeing sold defective jetliners, saying the court should make a final decision on whether to remand first. In separate opposition briefs filed Wednesday, Norwegian and Boeing said the court should move ahead on Boeing's pending motion to reconsider the order to remand to state court, and should not delay that decision to decide whether the Arctic Aviation Assets can step in. In Norwegian's motion, the airline noted...

