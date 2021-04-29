Developer Wants Theft Claim Cut From $100M EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer urged a Florida federal judge on Thursday to toss several counts, including a claim for civil theft that could carry treble damages, from a suit brought by two Chinese nationals alleging that he duped foreign investors out of $100 million through an EB-5 visa scheme for a Florida project. During a Zoom hearing, counsel for defendant Nicholas A. Mastroianni II and the several entities he controls argued that Fort Lauderdale-based U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon should reach the same result as a predecessor judge who dismissed claims of civil theft, conversion, and aiding and abetting breaches...

