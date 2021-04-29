Trucking Industry Braces After 9th Circ. Preemption Loss

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The trucking industry is girding for new legal clashes and compliance hurdles after the Ninth Circuit held federal law doesn't shield motor carriers from California's heightened legal standard for classifying workers as independent contractors. A 2-1 appellate panel on Wednesday voided a district court injunction that gave motor carriers and owner-operators a temporary reprieve from A.B. 5, the 2020 law that made it more difficult for California employers to label their workers as independent contractors instead of employees. The majority's ruling throws another stiff roadblock to attempts to dodge state workplace regulations that apply broadly to all sectors in the Golden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS