1st Circ. Told Bostock Misread In Whole Foods BLM Bias Case

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods workers told the First Circuit late Wednesday that the Supreme Court's landmark decision recognizing workplace anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgendered people backs their argument that the grocer illegally applied its dress code to discipline workers who donned Black Lives Matter face masks. In their opening brief urging the appeals court to revive their putative class action alleging Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market Inc. violated their civil rights, the workers said U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs misread the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia by relying on an ill-fitting litmus test outlined in the...

