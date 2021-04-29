Latham-Led Entertainment Giant Leads 3 IPOs Topping $1.4B

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Entertainment producer Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. went public Thursday after raising $511 million in an initial public offering that priced at the top of its range, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, leading three debuts among companies that raised more than $1.4 billion total. Beverly Hills, California-based Endeavor sold 21.3 million shares at $24, hitting the peak of its price range of $23 to $24. Two health-related businesses joined Endeavor in going public Thursday. Home care platform Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., advised by Greenberg Traurig PA, Kirkland Ellis LLP and Dechert LLP, sold 38.2 million shares at $12 each, raising $458.8...

