Giuliani Raid Tees Up Major Test For Emboldened DOJ Unit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An early morning FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment Wednesday indicates that investigators probing his Ukraine dealings have already gathered substantial evidence, raising the stakes for Donald Trump's onetime lawyer on the heels of a big win for the government in a similar case. The Giuliani investigation reportedly centers on whether he failed to properly register as a foreign agent during his wide-ranging work in Ukraine, which included pressing for an investigation into the business activities of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Federal investigators who seized Giuliani's phones are interested in his communications with a newspaper columnist who wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS