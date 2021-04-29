Ill. Judge Denies Stay For Biometric Data Vendor In BIPA Case

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid from Kronos Inc. to pause a lawsuit accusing it of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law pending two closely-watched appellate cases, saying the timekeeping technology maker waited too long to request a stay. Kronos, a company that makes timekeeping software and other human resources products and services, says the case should be stayed until a state appellate court weighs in on the proper statute of limitations for Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims in Tims v. Black Horse Carriers Inc., and until the Seventh Circuit rules in Cothron v. White Castle System...

