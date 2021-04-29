Ship Owner Says Fla. Wheat Dealer Owes $2M In Arb. Fight

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- International ocean carrier Kondot has petitioned a New York federal court to enforce an arbitration award ordering a Florida commodity trader to post a $2 million bond as security for damages involving an incomplete wheat sale, saying the trader didn't post the bond on time. Kondot SA, based in Charlestown, Nevis, said Tuesday that it won a unanimous partial final award on security in its commercial arbitration proceeding against the trader, Duron LLC. The award directed Duron to post the $2 million bond as security for Kondot's claims in the arbitration that arose under an April 2020 "charter party," or contract,...

