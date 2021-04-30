Feds Join Grubhub Suit To Back TCPA After High Court Order

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked an Illinois federal judge to ignore Grubhub's contention that the U.S. Supreme Court made the Telephone Consumer Protection Act unconstitutional in a July 2020 order, saying robocall restrictions have been valid ever since the act was passed in 1991. Grubhub Inc. can't escape liability for allegedly making autodialed calls during a regulatory "donut hole" period between 2015, when Congress added a TCPA exception for calls made to collect on government-backed debts, and last year, when the Supreme Court decided in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants that the government-debt exception was content-based and severed the...

