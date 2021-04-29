PA Judge OKs Casino Workers' $6M Wage Suit Deal

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday gave his blessing to a $6 million settlement between a Pennsylvania casino and a class of table games dealers who claimed their tips were deducted without proper notice. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson, Jr.'s order of initial approval clears the way for ultimate resolution of a more than year-long dispute between Wind Creek Bethlehem, a casino operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, and roughly 3,000 employees who complemented their sub-minimum wage income with tips. "The Court finds on a preliminary basis that the settlement ... falls within the range of reasonableness and,...

