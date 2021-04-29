Peloton Investors File Latest Suit Over Treadmill Risks

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Exercise machine company Peloton Interactive Inc. and two of its executives were hit Thursday with an investor's proposed class action after the company decided not to recall or halt sales of one of its products, despite a federal regulator's warning about children and pets being "sucked beneath" the devices. In her lawsuit in federal court in Brooklyn, Peloton investor Ashley Wilson accused the company, its CEO John Foley and its Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth of hurting investors after the company determined it would continue to sell its Tread+ treadmills in spite of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's caution to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS