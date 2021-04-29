Ransomware Panel Urges Crypto Oversight, Payment Reports

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Tighter oversight of the cryptocurrency sector and mandatory reporting of extortion payments are among the suggestions made Thursday by a panel of representatives from the technology industry, government and academia aiming to stem the tide of ransomware attacks. More than 60 members of technology companies, government agencies and academic institutions released recommendations for slowing down such attacks, in which cybercriminals demand digital currency after freezing victims out of computer networks — and increasingly stealing sensitive data as well. The group, convened by the nonprofit Institute for Security and Technology, says reforms at both the government and private industry levels are urgently needed, given...

