Atty Slams Weinstein Victim Bid For Ch. 11 Fees As 'Front'

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The attorney for an alleged victim of convicted rapist and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein ripped another accuser's request for $1.2 million in compensation and fees from The Weinstein Company's bankruptcy estate, arguing Thursday the second woman's lawyers were using her as a "front" in an effort to recover from a failed class-action settlement. Thomas P. Giuffra of Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo & Plotkin LLP, representing Weinstein accuser Alexandra Canosa, argued that Louisette Geiss, another accuser and co-chair of the unsecured creditors committee in The Weinstein Company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, was requesting "compensation for services rendered" to steer money to her attorneys...

