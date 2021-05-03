Consumer Groups To Share $11M Dish TCPA Verdict Leftover

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Legal and consumer advocate groups are set to receive some $11 million in unclaimed funds from the roughly $61 million that Dish Network was forced to pay out for making illegal telemarketing calls after a North Carolina federal judge agreed it was the best use of the money. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles approved the special master's plan for disbursement of unclaimed funds on Thursday after previously ruling that Dish Network couldn't claw back the money but that other class members couldn't claim the excess either. She also kiboshed the idea of the federal government taking the money. "The special...

