Dakota Access Will Seek High Court Review Of Permit Wipeout

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Dakota Access has urged the D.C. Circuit to stay its vacatur of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers easement for its controversial pipeline, saying Thursday that it would appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court and that it is likely to succeed. In January, a D.C. Circuit panel said the Corps inadequately reviewed the environmental risks of the Dakota Access pipeline before granting an easement near tribal lands. That warrants the easement's vacatur and the preparation of a more stringent environmental impact statement, or EIS, by the Corps, the appeals court said. On Thursday, Dakota Access, intervening on behalf of...

