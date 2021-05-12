Apple, Chicago Trade Jabs Over Streaming Tax Case Ripeness

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Chicago attorney said Wednesday that Apple's challenge to the city's streaming tax isn't ripe because Chicago hasn't affirmatively stated the tax applies to some of Apple's services, while the company's counsel said the ordinance imposes the tax on them. During online oral arguments in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Weston Hanscom, an attorney for the city, said Apple's claims that the tax is preempted by the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, or ITFA, which bars discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce, are premature. Apple is seeking an injunction against levying of the city's 9% amusement tax on its services, but Hanscom...

