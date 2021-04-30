Volleyball Coach Urges 7th Circ. To OK Win In Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Volleyball coach Rick Butler has urged the Seventh Circuit to uphold his summary judgment win over claims that he unlawfully hid past allegations of sexual misconduct from a former club member's parent, arguing her claims "fall far short of reflecting reality." Butler, his wife Cheryl and their youth volleyball club GLV Inc. told the court in a brief made available Thursday that it shouldn't disturb their win in parent Laura Mullen's consumer fraud suit because evidence proves that her legal theories and actions "are incongruent" with her claim that reasonable parents wouldn't patronize the volleyball club if they knew about his...

