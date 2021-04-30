Met Opera Union Wants Arbitration Vacated In Streaming Row

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator ignored and misinterpreted key evidence when she ruled pay-per-view opera performances staffed by nonunion workers did not violate a labor contract between the Metropolitan Opera and a broadcasters union, the union has argued in a petition seeking to set the award aside. The petition removed to New York federal court on Thursday seeks to vacate an award that arbitrator Rosemary Townley issued in February denying International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 794's grievance alleging the Met violated a collective bargaining agreement by using nonunion workers on a pay-per-view concert series. The suit was initially filed in the Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS