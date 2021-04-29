IP Forecast: PTAB Fee Bias Claims & Uggs At The Fed. Circ.

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit plans to turn its attention to the latest constitutional challenge against Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges, another patent battle between Apple and Qualcomm, and an Australian apparel company's argument that "ugg" is generic — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck for the coming week. While the Supreme Court has yet to issue its much-awaited ruling on whether or not PTAB judges are properly appointed in U.S. v. Arthrex, the Federal Circuit will hear an argument Monday that claims patent judges are encouraged to rule against patent holders because of the structure of their...

