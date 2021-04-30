UPS Gets Ex-Worker's COVID-19 Risk Suit Dismissed

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a former UPS employee's proposed class action accusing the company of systematically endangering workers' health and safety during COVID-19, ruling that she is barred from seeking injunctive relief as a former worker and failed to state her claims seeking damages and penalties. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in his order Thursday that United Parcel Service was correct in arguing in a motion to dismiss that former employee Desdnie Hess lacks standing to seek injunctive relief against the company because she no longer workers there. Hess' employment status affected her claim that the company violated...

