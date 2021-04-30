2nd Circ. Calls Timeout On NCAA Hoops Bribery Convictions

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Overruling objections by federal prosecutors, the Second Circuit on Friday agreed to stay its ruling upholding the convictions of two Adidas basketball marketers and an aspiring agent for defrauding Adidas-sponsored universities by paying recruits on the sly while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling means the three men convicted in October 2018 of wire fraud conspiracy charges — in the first trial stemming from a wide-ranging NCAA corruption investigation — will not have to serve their prison sentences while their attorneys ask the high court to reverse the convictions. Former Adidas marketing boss Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant...

