Dem Sens. Propose Arms Sale Ban For War Crimes, Genocide

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators introduced a bill Thursday that would block weapon sales from the United States to nations engaged in genocide and war crimes, while requiring the return of any U.S. weapons used by foreign countries to violate international humanitarian law. The bill, dubbed the Safeguarding Human Rights in Arms Exports, or SAFEGUARD, Act, was introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and six other senators, including Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Among other things, the bill would also make protecting human rights in arms sales an official policy of the United States...

